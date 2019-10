An upcoming community wellness event aims to make sure your mental and physical health are in check.

D’Andre Jones joins Jason & Jaclyn with details on the upcoming “Get Faded, Get Screened” wellness event.

Get Faded, Get Screened

Community Wellness Event

Saturday, November 2

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Levelz 2 Barber Lounge

Fayetteville

For additional details of the event, click here.