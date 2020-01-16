Good Day NWA: Get on the Phone and Give Kids a Miracle

Arkansas Children’s NW is on a mission to help sick and injured kids. That’s why they are holding fundraising events like a telethon and a dance marathon.

Watch as Ashley Leopoulos and Sydney Darling join Good Day NWA with details on how you can support Arkansas Chidren’s NW in 2020.

To donate now, click here. To learn more about the Give Kids a Miracle Telethon and Arkansas Dance Marathon, click here.

KNWA and our sister station Fox24 will also be broadcasting from Arkansas Children’s NW on February 5 & 6 from 5:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. The Dance Marathon will take place at the University of Arkansas on March 14.