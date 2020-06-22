Good Day NWA: Get Pumped for the Mike Tyson Biopic

Watch as Good Day NWA explores some Hot Topics.

A new “The King’s Man” trailer. Lil Baby tops the Billboard chart and big studios begin to report box office numbers again. Our David Daniel breaks it down for us.

It’s official, Jamie Foxx will star as Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic about the former heavyweight boxer. The Oscar winner was first cast as the lead role in 2014, but after a 6-year hiatus there had been some doubts about whether it would be made. Foxx revealed his new physique in a photo. He said he’d been doing a grueling exercise program to bulk up for the film and guarantees people who see him on the street will think that he’s Mike and ask for autographs.