Good Day NWA: Ghouls Night Out

There’s a spooky event happening in NWA for a good cause for all you ghouls, goblins and ghosts.

Watch as Kelly Sampson and Jody Pinson share details on this year’s Ghouls Night Out benefiting Open Avenues.

Open Avenues empowers adults with disabilities by offering instruction in daily living skills and opportunities for socialization as well as employment skills training.

Grab your best ghouls Thursday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. There will be specialty drinks and snacks, live auction and more. And come dressed to impress, there’s a cash prize of $500 for the best costume.

Click here for more information on this ghostly good time event.