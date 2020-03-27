Good Day NWA: Give Your Coffee a Makeover Part 2

If you need a different spin to our morning coffee, we’re showing you something you can literally whip together. We tried this previously, but were unsuccessful. Watch and see how we do this time around!

The ingredients are pretty simple and you probably have these things at home: instant coffee, sugar, hot water, cinnamon & milk.

Whipped Coffee:

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp of Instant Coffee

2 Tbsp of Sugar

2 Tbsp of Hot Water

A Dash of Cinnamon

Add Milk as base or substitute with whatever you would like

Method:

Combine Your Ingredients Together

Whip Them with a Mixer Until it Gets Fluffy

Serve This Hot or Cold

Dollop on Top of Your Milk or Milk Alternative

If you make this, be sure to send us a picture or video. You can email it to News@KNWA.com with the subject line “Good Day NWA.” We’d love to know how you added your own spin to this drink.