Good Day NWA: Give Your Coffee a Makeover

If you need a different spin to our morning coffee, we’re showing you something you can literally whip together.

The ingredients are pretty simple and you probably have these things at home: instant coffee, sugar, hot water, cinnamon & milk.

Whipped Coffee:

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp of Instant Coffee

2 Tbsp of Sugar

2 Tbsp of Hot Water

A Dash of Cinnamon

Add Milk as base or substitute with whatever you would like

Method:

Combine Your Ingredients Together

Whip Them with a Mixer Until it Gets Fluffy

Serve This Hot or Cold

Dollop on Top of Your Milk or Milk Alternative

