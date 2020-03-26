Good Day NWA: Give Your Coffee a Makeover

If you need a different spin to our morning coffee, we’re showing you something you can literally whip together.
The ingredients are pretty simple and you probably have these things at home: instant coffee, sugar, hot water, cinnamon & milk.
Whipped Coffee:
- Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp of Instant Coffee
- 2 Tbsp of Sugar
- 2 Tbsp of Hot Water
- A Dash of Cinnamon
- Add Milk as base or substitute with whatever you would like
- Method:
- Combine Your Ingredients Together
- Whip Them with a Mixer Until it Gets Fluffy
- Serve This Hot or Cold
- Dollop on Top of Your Milk or Milk Alternative
If you make this, be sure to send us a picture or video. You can email it to News@KNWA.com with the subject line “Good Day NWA.” We’d love to know how you added your own spin to this drink.