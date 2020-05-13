Good Day NWA: Goin’ Down to Nacho Town

Watch as we take a look at today’s trending stories. It’s time for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

Nachos fans, you’re in for a special treat this Friday. Celebrity food personality Guy Fieri and actor Bill Murray will take part what’s been dubbed the “Nacho Average Showdown.” Meaning, their sons who are in the restaurant business, will go head-to-head in an attempt to make perfect nachos.The event will be streamed on the Food Network’s Facebook Page, and the goal is to raise money for the restaurant industry workers. Food Network host Carla Hall will emcee the showdown. While basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and actor Terry Crews will be the judges.

You could have the chance to interact with Oprah. She is set to launch “Your Life in Focus.” A free, interactive, 4-week virtual experience inspired by her sold-out national arena tour with WW International. Oprah will host the live, weekly, 90-minute digital event on consecutive Saturdays beginning May 16. The sessions hope to inspire audiences to reclaim their path to self-care in the face of unprecedented change. The sessions are free, but registration is required. To register, click here.

Hey graduates! Here’s something sweet to go with your cap & gown: free donuts! Krispy Kreme if offering the “Graduate Dozen” available all next week. It includes a special selection of donuts, and on Tuesday (May19), grads can get it free! All they have to do is prove their status as graduating seniors. That can be done in a variety of ways, including a cap & gown or any class of 2020 apparel, class ring, or graduation announcement. The deal is good for students graduating high school or college.