Good Day NWA: Golden Girls Re-imagined for Online Special

Watch as Good Day NWA discusses some trending stories that are Hot Topics!

Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard & Sanaa Lathan joined a Zoom meeting where they did a table read as the Golden Girls. The event was yesterday and was free to sign up. They even had the guy who went viral for remixing the theme song, he goes by Finally Aaron on social media. It was directed by Gina Prince Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe. The Zoom was a partnership with Spotlight Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization. During the Zoom, the cast talked about the importance of voting.

You won’t be able to “Keep Up with the Kardashians” for much longer. Kim Kardashian West posting on social media the family will be pulling the plug on their long-running show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” According to her post, the show will end in 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons on the air. West thanking all the fans and those who helped produce the show, but, did not give a reason why they are calling it quits. The final season launches on September 17.

Two legends are coming together for an event sure to crash Instagram’s Live Stream. Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight will do a Verzuz Battle this Sunday, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Central Time. The Verzuz Battles platform brings two artists together and they revisit their biggest hits. Previous battles include Brandy/Monica, John Legend/Alicia Keys, & Jill Scott/Erykah Badu.

If you’re looking to add a Peloton to your home gym listen up. The company is rolling out new products and cutting prices on existing ones. The company’s CEO confirms the price of the existing exercise bike is being cut by 25% to just under $1,900. That’s $49/month financed. The price cut was announced along with a slew of new equipment including a high-tech treadmill and a more expensive bike option with a rotating screen. The company’s new “Bike Plus” will cost about $2,400 and is available today.