Good Day NWA: Golden Globe Awards Recap

Hollywood may well be in recovery mode today after the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards as there were a number of surprise winners at the event. To see all of the winners from the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, click here.

Watch as Jaclyn and Jason discuss the unique, plant-based menu of food and at the event.

Organizers say the entire pre show banquet featured a plant-based menu including chilled golden beet soup with shaved candy-striped beets and pistachios. The main dish includes faux-scallops made from mushrooms served on risotto. The President of the Golden Globes says the decision was made to raise awareness about food consumption and the climate crisis.

Click here to see Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie and her exclusive interview with Tom Hanks. Hanks received the Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award. They chat about his most memorable roles and how he really feels about being hollywood’s “nice guy.”

  • This image released by NBC shows host Ricky Gervais speaking at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
  • Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres
    Portia de Rossi, left, and Ellen DeGeneres arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Jennifer Lopez
    Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Awkwafina
    Awkwafina poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for “The Farewell” at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • This image released by NBC shows Michelle Williams accepting the award for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in “Fosse/Verdon” at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
  • Tom Hanks
    Tom Hanks, winner of the Cecil B. deMille Award, poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • This image released by NBC shows Hildur Gudnadottir accepting the award for best original score for “Joker” at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
  • Cate Blanchett
    Cate Blanchett arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • This image released by NBC shows Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepting the award for best actress in a comedy series for “Fleabag” at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
  • Olivia Colman
    Olivia Colman arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Ellen DeGeneres
    Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the Carol Burnett award, poses in the press room at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • Media set up on the red carpet prior to the start of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

