Good Day NWA: Golden Globe Awards Recap

Hollywood may well be in recovery mode today after the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards as there were a number of surprise winners at the event.

Watch as Jaclyn and Jason discuss the unique, plant-based menu of food and at the event.

Organizers say the entire pre show banquet featured a plant-based menu including chilled golden beet soup with shaved candy-striped beets and pistachios. The main dish includes faux-scallops made from mushrooms served on risotto. The President of the Golden Globes says the decision was made to raise awareness about food consumption and the climate crisis.

Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award.