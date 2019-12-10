Good Day NWA: Golden Globe Nomination Reactions

Watch as Jaclyn & Jason discuss the recently released Golden Globe nominations.

The relationship drama “Marriage Story” leading with 6 nominations for the Golden Globe Awards, including Best Drama as well as acting nods for its two leads, Adam Driver & Scarlett Johansson. Another Netflix film, “The Irishman” is also in the Best Drama chase, 5 nominations overall including Best Director for Martin Scorsese. But, Robert Deniro missed out on a bid for Best Actor. The Best Drama contenders also includes box office hit “Joker,” with Joaquin Phoenix up for Best Actor.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is the front runner for Best Comedy or Musical, with 5 nominations overall including acting bids for both Leonard DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino as Best Director. Eddie murphy scored a nomination for “Dolemite is my Name.”

Apple made a splash in the TV categories, a Best Drama bid for “The Morning Show” with its two stars. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are facing each other for Best Actress. The awards will be given out January 6th. Also among the nominees was Tom Hanks, best supporting actor for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”. Even if he doesn’t win that category, which also includes Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Brad Pitt., Hanks is definitely being honored at the Globes. He’s set to receive the Cecil B. Demille award for career achievement.