The Single Parent Scholarship Fund has made it their mission to create better, brighter futures for single parents and their children! You can help by volunteering at an upcoming event.



Watch as Tyler Clark & Katie Marie Glenn join Good Day NWA with details on how you can get involved with SPSF and volunteer at Golftoberfest 2019.

Golftoberfest 2019

Saturday, Oct 12

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Gator Golf in Fayetteville

To volunteer for this event and learn more, click here.