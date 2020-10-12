Good Day NWA: Golftoberfest Returns to Northwest Arkansas

Northwest Arkansas’ original miniature golf tournament ‘Golftoberfest’ is back for another year of family fun all for a great cause.

Hosted by the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA, the annual event serves as a fundraiser to help the organization continue its mission of helping to create brighter futures for single parents and their children.

Watch as Outreach Manager Katie Marie Glenn, joins Good Day NWA to preview the event scheduled to run from Saturday, October 17th to Sunday, October 25th at Gator Golf of Fayetteville. Amid COVID-19, this year teams can play on their own time over a span of eight days in a safe, socially distanced manner. Participants will also receive a round of mini-golf, t-shirt, and lots of chances to win prizes. Golftoberfest is a family-friendly event.

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA supports scholarship recipients in Carroll, Madison, and Washington counties. Glenn shared what it means to have the organization in our local community.

“Right now there’s a huge need in our community for jobs and education. So what our scholarship fund does is we actually give single moms and dads who are attending higher education, money to go back to school, and to provide different various needs for their children as they attend classes,” said Glen.

Tickets for Golftoberfest start at $20 per person or $80 per team. For more info on the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA, visit the organization’s website.