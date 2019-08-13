Good Day NWA: Google Announces Doodle Winner

These are some trending stories for Good Day NWA’s “Hot Topics.”

A Georgia girl gives thanks. Arantza Peña Popo is the winner of this year’s Google Doodle, the search website’s annual doodle competition. The high school senior’s design is called “Once You Get It, Give It Back.” Google’s theme this year was “When I Grow Up, I Hope….” Arantza’s contribution depicts her dream of helping her mother do all things she hasn’t yet been able to do. Arantza says her mother “lights up any room she is in.”

A hair stylist in southern Europe shows off a different talent, creating portraits with cuttings from the floor of her salon. The hairdresser specializes in likenesses of famous people such as musician Lenny Kravitz. Her other subjects have included Eminem, Rihanna and Brad Pitt. Her artistic medium is the trimmings from her client’s haircuts. The more colorful the clippings, the better. When it’s time to create a new portrait, she can use a blow-dryer to help clean up. Hair today, gone tomorrow.

If you have flown recently you know how crowded commercial flights can be. That’s why one man’s experience is so unusual. Vincent Peone was surprised to discover that he was the only passenger on a flight from Aspen, CO to Salt Lake City, UT. Of course, he chronicled the unique experience on his cell phone. After boarding the plane Peone was personally greeted by the captain. He also filmed service personnel loading sandbags into the cargo hold of the plane to make up for the lack of passengers.