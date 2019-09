Did you know September is recognized as Arkansas Gospel Music Heritage Month?

Smoothman Productions joins Good Day NWA with details on an event that will feed your spirit and soul. Plus, don’t miss the Northwest Arkansas Unity Gospel Choir’s performance.

Gospel on the Green Music Festival

Gulley Park, Fayetteville, AR

Sunday, September 29

5:00 p.m.

Free Show

Family Friendly

For additional information on this event, click here.