If you’re looking for new flavors for your coffee, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters can help.

Watch as Carla Roberts joins Good Day NWA to introduce Single Origin coffee flavors available in a 54 count variety at Sam’s Club.

Watch below as Carla takes Jaclyn through each flavor, Costa Rica Paraiso, Colombia and Sumatra and describes the inspiration behind each one.

For more details from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters click here.