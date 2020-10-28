Good Day NWA: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Engaged

Watch as Good Day NWA chats about some trending stories that are Hot Topics!

Wedding bells are ringing for two of the “The Voice” co-stars. Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani announced they are engaged and sharing the good news on social media. Blake posting “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020…And the rest of my life..I love you, I heard a yes.” And Gwen posting quote “Yes please.” A representative for Shelton confirmed the couple recently got engaged while in Oklahoma, where Shelton lives. The 2 stars met as judges on the singing competition show. They have recorded duets together, including “Nobody But You,” which just won a CMT Music Award.

Old school…New squad. There’s a new trailer for the “Saved by the Bell” reboot. Some of the old bayside crew are back … like Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffani Thiessen & Mark-Paul Gosselaar, proving they really are friends forever. This “Saved by the Bell “reboot is about a clash of cultures when students displaced by low-income school closures are sent to privileged schools like Bayside. The new show is set to stream on Peacock November 25.