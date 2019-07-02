Good Day NWA: Haas Hall Academy Robotics Team

The Haas Hall Acadmey Robotics Team, based out of Haas Hall Academy in Fayetteville, recently competed in and won the first ever Arkansas Robotics Championship at Arkadelphia High School.

We are joined by members of the robotics team along with Coach Rudy Timmerman proving that STEM is not only educational, it’s also fun.

Watch as the students demonstrate their robot and speak about what it takes to compete on a robotics team.

The Haas Hall Academy Robotics Team will continue to compete in the Fall. For more information about the team, click here.