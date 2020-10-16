Good Day NWA: Halloween Costumes for Your Pets

Watch as Good Day NWA explores some trending stories that are Hot Topics.

Halloween is right around the corner, and humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the spooky fun. An estimated 29 million people will dress their pets up for Halloween this year. New survey results from the National Retail Federation finds pumpkins, hot dogs and superheroes are among the most popular costume choices. Retailers are ready to help with a variety of pumpkin, hot dog, and superhero costumes for dogs and cats. You can even dress your dog up as a cat. Veterinarians say to start with something simple, like a bandana to see if your pet is comfortable. Be sure the costume allows for full movement, and be mindful of the weather because pets can easily overheat.

A knock knock is no joke when a Nobel Laureate learns of his win from his neighbor … through his doorbell. A Nest camera video shows Paul Milgrom’s neighbor and co-winner, Robert Wilson, knocking on his door and ringing his bell in the wee hours of the morning Wilson, and his wife, the bearers of great news: the two men had just won the Nobel Prize in Economics. The Nobel Committee wasn’t able to reach Milgrom, so Wilson and his wife finally able to wake up the presumably sleepy, and stunned, Stanford professor. Telling him to answer his phone.