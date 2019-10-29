Good Day NWA: Halloween Safety with Caddell Reynolds

With all the costumes, the candy, the decorating, Halloween means fun for all. But, unfortunately, Halloween also has some unique dangers that we need to keep in mind and prepare for. From making sure trick-or-treaters can walk on your property safely, to safety tips to keep in mind for costumes.

Watch as Ray Schlegel from Caddell Reynolds joins Good Day NWA with some tips to keep in mind this Halloween.

Children pedestrians are more than twice as likely to be in a fatal car accident on Halloween night than any other night of the year. Click here for additional information.

One of the best ways to promote safety is to make sure that your child’s costume is safe.

Use face paint instead of masks, if possible; masks can obstruct vision

Give kids flashlights or glow sticks and consider using reflective tape on treat bags or costumes in order to ensure that they are visible

Make sure costumes are properly sized to avoid tripping and falling

If the costume requires accessories such as swords or light sabers, use plastic or flexible ones in order to avoid injury

Additional information can be found here and here.

What are some safety tips for drivers?

Be aware that the busiest times for trick-or-treating is 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Drive slowly, especially when backing out of driveways and through neighborhoods

Be extra vigilant at intersections

Do not use your cell phone while driving

Discourage new drivers from driving on Halloween

Never drink and drive or drive under the influence of drugs

What can we do as homeowners to make sure our premise is safe for trick-or-treaters?

·Make sure walkways and driveways are well-lit and clear of hazards like electrical cords or decorations

Use battery-powered candles in jack-o-lanterns to avoid a fire hazard or burns

Keep pets, especially dogs, indoors. Unusual commotion can cause pets to unexpectedly become aggressive

Be especially careful with fog machines or dry ice; fog can make it difficult to see walkways, and dry ice can burn skin if touched

Additional information can be found here and here.

To learn more about Caddell Reynolds and the services offered, click here.