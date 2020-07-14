Good Day NWA: “Hamilton” Continues to Break Records

Watch as we take a look at some trending stories in Hot Topics!

Five days after going missing, the body of “Glee” actress Naya Rivera has been found. Investigators say they found no signs of foul play and her death does not appear to be a suicide. Authorities have been searching for the 33 year old since Wednesday, July 8. She went to the lake that afternoon and rented a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son who was later found on the boat by himself, wearing a life jacket. Another life jacket was found on the boat. “Glee” cast members were seen gathered at the lake holding hands.

In music news, there’s a million things that the Broadway hit musical “Hamilton” hasn’t done… but just you wait…just you, wait. Turns out, the musical is still breaking new ground! The official cast album hit its 250th week on the Billboard Albums Chart. It’s never left the chart since its debut and spurred by the premiere of the filmed version of the Broadway show. The album rose to number 2 on the chart: The highest-charting cast album since “Hair” topped the chart in 1969.

A new toy being unveiled at San Diego’s Virtual Comic Con is honoring the 40th Anniversary of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.” Check out this Hot Wheel Star Wars X-Wing Dagobah. It’s from the famous movie scene where Yoda uses the force to lift Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter Jet out of a swamp on the planet Dagobah, and it’s the first time in the series we meet fan-favorite Yoda. Mattel toy company is selling the model for $25 starting July 23.

Checkout this 2-year-old who is becoming an internet sensation with his incredible basketball skills. Videos posted by the parents show the 2-year-old, named Li, sink incredible trick shots with basketballs. Li began to develop his interest in basketball after watching his dad play. Starting with simply imitating his dad, Li now plays basketball for one to 2 hours every day. The family did not expect the videos to go viral and attract over 400,000 followers.