Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, April 10 – Sunday, April 12

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for the weekend of Friday, April 10 – Sunday, April 12.

It’s Easter Weekend and Easter will look different this year due to Covid-19. But, you can continue an Easter tradition…social distance style. Downtown Springdale is hosting a Street-Side Easter Egg Hunt all weekend long and even on Monday, April 13 as well. How do you play? Downtown Springdale has made it easy! All you need to do is print a scorecard, use the Google Map link they have created, and take photos and post with the hashtag #SpringdaleEasterEggHunt. Make sure the follow social distancing guidelines the whole time. For more information, click here.

Here’s a way you can give back from the comfort of your home. The United Way of NWA continues their effort to raise funds for its Covid-19 relief efforts through a Text-a -Thon. Proceeds will go directly to those affected by Covid-19 and help families in need of food, shelter, and other necessities. If you are interested in making a donation text “Covid19NWA” to 71777 today. 100% of money raised will go back into Northwest Arkansas. For more information on the United Way of NWA and their mission, click here.

Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Heath Sanders, & Adam Hambrick – You’re invited to rock out to these country music artists from your living room on Saturday. Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock has announced the “And The Beat Goes On” streaming event. The event will benefit the Feeding America food banks in Arkansas and Hunger Relief Alliance as they work to provide aid to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This unique concert will take place in various locations and emit from Simmons Bank Arena. What’s more? The musicians we’ve mentioned are all Arkansans and have an interest in supporting relief efforts right here in the Natural State. The event starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. For more information, click here.

Ever considered making a vision board? Have one that could be updated? On Saturday, April 11 there’s a Virtual Vision Board House Party happening, and you can join in right from your living room. Organizers say that they’ll be creating vision boards to manifest money goals and they will share financial tips. For more information, click here.