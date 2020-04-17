Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, April 17 – Sunday, April 19

Happening in NWA Friday, April 17 – Sunday, April 19

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, April 17 – Sunday, April 19 sponsored by Dr. Pepper and Cream Soda.

In times of crisis, leaders must learn how to improvise, adapt and overcome. The companies “Startup Junkie” and “Conductor” are hosting a webinar called “Overcome.” The webinar will teach how leaders of the past have overcome adversity. The session will happen virtually on Friday, April 17 starting at 1:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

If you’re missing Broadway shows, you’re in luck. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Shows Must Go On!” series continues this weekend with a stream of the musical “The Phantom of the Opera.” The show will premiere Friday, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. and audiences will have 24 hours to watch it on “The Shows Must Go On” YouTube channel. Broadway is currently shut down until at least June 7, the largest shutdown in Broadway’s history. For more information on “The Shows Must Go On!” series, click here.

Here’s something that you and your family can participate in, a parade supporting our veterans! The parade will take place at the Veterans Health Care System on College Avenue in Fayetteville. Show up in your car, display signs, honk your horns and wave as you pass by. The event will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 19. You, your family and friends are all invited. For additional details, click here.

Beer & Hymns, the non-profit that raises voices and glasses, they’re all about bringing people together, but that’s not an option for them right now. However, on Sunday, April 19, head to the Beer & Hymns page to join on Facebook live as they share some hymns, some great piano cover tunes, and a few stories. Proceeds will support for the NWA Center for Sexual Assault, and they have multiple platforms set up where you can give financially. For more information, click here.

