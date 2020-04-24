Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, April 24 – Sunday, April 26

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, April 24 – Sunday, April 26 sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

As we head into the weekend, if you’re looking for something to do from home, the “Trike This at Home” series from Trike Theatre is a great way to stay active. Their most recent challenge features costume design. You can see all of their videos on their YouTube and Facebook pages. For more information, click here.

Macaroni Kid’s “25 Days of Quarantine Giveaways” is coming to an end soon. They are brightening spirits by giving away gift cards and prizes from local businesses who may be struggling during this difficult time. For more information on the giveaways and how you can get your hands on a prize, click here.

The virtual walk in solidarity and support of those living with MS takes place this weekend and you can still take part. The virtual walk officially takes place Sunday, April 26 and there are a few things you can do to get involved. You can register a team or an individual and walk “your way!” That might mean from a treadmill, around your home, or a walk around your block. For more information on how to support our local chapter of the National MS Society, click here.

With schools closed statewide due to Covid-19, No Kid Hungry is encouraging families to text “Food” to 877-877 to find free food distribution sites organized by school districts in their communities. All of Arkansas’s public schools are closed in response to the coronavirus, impacting nearly 500,000 students across the state. No Kid Hungry organizes the texting line. Families are also encouraged to visit their school district’s website for meal distribution details. For more information, click here.