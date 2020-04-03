Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, April 3 – Sunday, April 5

Here is what is happening throughout the weekend of Friday, April 3 – Sunday, April 5 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.

April is National Child Abuse Awareness & Prevention Month and there are lots of ways for you to be involved. Wear blue today to show your commitment to keep kids safe and raise awareness of child abuse issues. Also, throughout the month, the Children’s Safety Center is planting pinwheels at eight locations across Washington County. Each location will have 100 pinwheels. You’re invited to take photos and post those to social media. Additionally, there are coloring sheets and instructions on purchasing support signs. Click HERE for the ways you can raise awareness about child abuse.

Several groups come together to deliver free meals to musicians in need. The initiative is headed by The Roots Festival, Pack Shack, Tyson Foods & Ozark Beer Company. Many musicians have lost income because of event cancellations due to Covid-19. To help them out, organizers are handing out meals at the Roots Headquarters In Fayetteville. If you’re a musician in need of meals, you can grab some food from curb-side pick up Friday, April 3. It’s happening until 1:00 p.m. at the Roots Headquarters Office located at 1 E. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. If you’re not a musician, but you know one – you’re invited to share the word with them. For more information, click here.

“Experience Fayetteville” is organizing an event that everyone can get behind. The concept is simple! On Saturday, April 4. They’re asking you to simply stay home for “Saturday Night Stay In.” Stay home and embrace it. You could try a new hobby. Carve out some time to be creative. Have a movie night. Dance around your kitchen to music. Find something that you enjoy and share it on social media with the hashtag #SaturdayNightStayIn and tag Experience Fayetteville. The event will be happening Saturday, April 4 anytime from 4:00 p.m. to midnight. For more information, click here.



One of the many ways you could spend your Saturday night is with laughter. The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell is offering a live stream show featuring headliner Barry Whitewater. Barry has performed at the Dallas Comedy Festival as well as the East Texas Comedy and Plano Comedy Festivals. The live stream will last from 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here.