Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 14 – Sunday, August 16

Here is what is happening throughout the weekend of Friday, August 14 – Sunday, August 16 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Grab your family and face coverings and head to the North Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on Friday, August 14 for some dancing. “Friday Nights on the Lawn” are free, family-friendly events. This event features some India-inspired dance moves. The museum warns that to accommodate social distancing in the elevators, you may encounter a wait to enter the building. Museum staff recommend arriving a little early. There is a 7:00 p.m. start. You must register with guest services or through Facebook.
Fans of fiction books, rejoice! “Fiction Addiction” is a virtual book club offered by the Springdale Public Library. That meets on the 3rd saturday of each month at 2:00 p.m. The book for August is New York Times Bestseller “Little Fires Everywhere.” The book is available digitally through “Library2Go” or “Libby” with your valid library card. A limited number of print copies are available at the library.
The Bartizal family and the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra have teamed up to bring you a “Broadway Bound” concert. The concert includes a lot of Northwest Arkansas talent, including a couple of folks who have appeared on our show… Betsy Jilka & Steven Marzolf. Plus, Maestro Steven Byess will serve as your host. The concert takes place virtually on Sunday, August 16 at 7:00 p.m. and is absolutely free.
Another literary event will take place in the afternoon on Sunday, August 16. The Open Mouth Reading Series invites you to join them for a virtual workshop focused on inventing worlds within your writing style. You do need to register for this zoom meeting in advance and there is a list of the materials you will need in the Zoom link. The workshop takes place on Sunday, August 16 at 2:00 p.m.