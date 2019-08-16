Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 16

Happy Friday!!! Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas this weekend sponsored by A&W.



Jukeboxx will be performing at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville Friday, August 16 starting at 9:30 p.m. There’s a $10 cover change to see Northwest Arkansas’s freshest top 40 cover band. For details click here.



The summer is winding down, but Crystal Bridges is hosting one more fling on the south lawn happening Saturday, August 17 at 9:00 p.m. Enjoy the evening outdoors with live music, dinner, drinks and more. General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.



Also happening this weekend, the Washington County Historical Society invites you to the 48th annual ice cream social. The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17. There will be ice cream, musical entertainment as well as performances from students dressed in period costumes. For more details click here.



Spend Sunday at Arvest Ballpark as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals take on the Tulsa Drillers. Kids 12 and under eat free and will receive a voucher for a hot dog, Clif Kid ZBar and 12 oz. soda. Gates open to the public at 1:00 p.m. and the game begins around 2:00 p.m. Following the game kids are invited to partake in the tradition of running the bases. For details click here.



We are partnering with animal shelters for a nationwide pet adoption drive, Clear the Shelters. It’s an initiative hosted by NBC stations across the country. The event kicks off Saturday, August 17. It’s a great way to encourage adoption of pets in need. Click here for everything you need to know about Clear the Shelters.