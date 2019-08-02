Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 2 – Sunday, August 4

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend starting Friday, August 2 sponsored by A and W.

You’re is invited out to George’s Majestic Lounge after work today for Happy Hour. Ultra Suede is playing starting at 6:00 p.m. and we’re celebrating International Beer Day. For more information, click here.

You and your whole family are invited to First Friday on the Downtown Bentonville Square. Vendor booths open at 4:00 p.m. and the mainstage bands play from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The theme is “Back-to-School” which means that the square will be turned into a block party celebrating the end of summer. For more information, click here.

The Northwest Arkansas Swing Dance Society is having Friday Swing Night at Arkansas Ballroom Company in Springdale from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. There are lesson for both beginners and intermediate level dancers and at 8:30 p.m. it’s an all out dance session. It’s the perfect way to “kick” off your weekend. For more information, click here.

The Holler in Bentonville is celebrating a milestone. On Saturday, August 3 they have been operational for one year. You’re invited to celebrate the anniversary. There will be drink specials, music and more. Festivities start and 9:00 a.m. and go throughout the day. For more information, click here.

Open Streets is back and invites you and your neighbors to join in for this event in Bentonville. Open Streets, hosted by Bike NWA, promotes healthy, active living across the region in our largest public space: city streets. This event is happening on Sunday from Noon to 4:00 p.m. For more information, click here.