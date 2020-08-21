Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 21 – Sunday August 23

Here is what is happening around Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 23 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

Grab your family and face coverings and head to the North Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for some fun. “Friday Nights on the Lawn” are free, family-friendly events. This evening’s event features the always energetic “La Fiesta Band!” The band has been described as Stevie Wonder meets salsa. There is a 7:00 p.m. start. Social distancing guidelines are in place. Register here.

“Creative Visions” is a regular series that invites native artists to speak and lead workshops. The Museum of Native American History In Bentonville is excited to announce the first virtual Creative Visions workshop. Entitled “Celebrating Family History: A Studio Visit with Bobby C. Martin,” the virtual event will happen on Saturday, August 22. All you need to do is register for this free event. Then, all the workshop content will be available starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22.

An annual fundraiser is going virtual. Your family can paint with a purpose. The Air for Airiel foundation is hosting a Virtual Family Paint Night on Saturday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m. This fun online event will have music and entertainment. Guest artist Markeith Woods will help spark your creativity. Tickets are $25 per person and $15 per additional family members. Tickets include your canvas, brushes and paints. Proceeds will benefit the Air for Airiel scholarship and the My-T-By-Design Mighty Kids program. If you can’t make the party, no worries you can still donate.

If you’ve missed going to a movie theater, here’s some good news for you. The local Malco Theatres are re-opening on Friday, August 21. That includes the Rogers Towne Cinema in Rogers and the Razorback Cinema Grill & I-Max in Fayetteville. The theaters do have safety protocols in place. Face coverings are required for entry into the building. Local amc theaters like Fiesta Square will open on August 27. And the River Valley location will open September 3. In case you’re wondering what’s new to see… Russell Crowe is starring in the film “Unhinged.”

