Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 23 – Sunday, August 25

Here is what is happening throughout the weekend in Northwest Arkansas

The Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be performing at the Walmart AMP. The gates are set to open at 5:30 p.m. and the music will start at 9:00 p.m.Tickets are still available. For ticktets and information, click here.

Here is a way you can give back. Saturday, August 24 the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors is hosting a trivia night that will benefit the Special Olympics of Arkansas. The event will take place at the Northwest Arkansas board of realtors building in Lowell. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and trivia starts at 7:00 p.m.. There’s a silent auction, door prizes and all proceeds benefit the Special Olympics of Arkansas. For more information, click here.

You can start your Saturday with a mimosa. Saturday and Sunday, you can participate in Mimosa Fest at Nomads in Fayetteville. They will have 100 mimosa and beermosa flavors available. The event begins tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. and lasts through Sunday at 3:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

We have mentioned the great work that the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is doing. If you have a budding musician or a kid interested in music, they are invited to audition for the youth orchestra. Tomorrow at Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Tuition is free for everyone to participate this season. For more information, click here.

NWA Fashion Week is hosting an Open Model Audition for NWA Fashion Week – Fall on Sunday, August 25. All models interested in walking for Fall 2019 and did not model in Spring 2019 are encouraged to audition. Models must be ages 18 and older, all sizes, all looks. The auditions will take place Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Fayetteville at The Graduate (the hotel formerly known as The Chancellor). For additional information, click here.