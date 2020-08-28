Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 28 – Sunday, August 30

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of August 28 – August 30 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

The City of Fayetteville is inviting the public to help clean up litter in city parks and along city trails . The event is called “Cleanup and Carryout” and it is happening now through October 19. If you’re curious about the “Carryout” part , when you participate you’re entered into a chance to win one of four $25 meal vouchers from locally owned restaurants!

If you’re looking relax, you’re invited to lean into those late summer vibes and join the Momentary on the green under the canopy for “Beer, Bites, and Bocce Ball!” Light snacks such as chips and salsa, walking tacos, and more, will be available for purchase. You can hang out at picnic tables under the shade of the canopy or spread out a blanket on the Momentary green and soak up some sunshine with a cool, refreshing beverage. The cost is $10 an hour, $8 for Momentary members. This is a recurring event and they have planned dates through October.

The Artist’s Laboratory Theatre is all about creating community-centric,site-specific, handcrafted theatre in Northwest Arkansas and the have a storytelling event where you participate from home. Their “Zoom Story Circle” is happening online Saturday, August 29 starting at 7:00 p.m. To participate, come to the Zoom meeting prepared to share a 3 – 5 minute story about something true that’s happened to you.

Grab the kids and jump in the car for a cookout happening on Sunday, August 30! The SafeZone is partnering with Nate Walls of Second Helping NWA and the Angry Salsa Guy to raise funds, equipment, snacks, hydration, and awareness for Bridge the Gap’s flagship children’s outreach program. They’ll have a lemonade stand, bake sale, food trucks, donation drop-off. It’s happening at Veterans Park in Rogers with plenty of room for social distancing.