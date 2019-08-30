Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 30 – Sunday, September 1

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1 sponsored by A and W.

At 1:00 p.m., it’s time for the second annual One Hog Call. Fans across the state can rally and call the Hogs in unison as one Razorback. There are various gathering across Northwest Arkansas and the state where you can participate. Also, you can join in from home. The point is to unite the state as one as we hog call together. For more information, click here.

Here’s a way you can have some fun and support a good cause. Equestrian Bridges will have their mini-therapy horses and will be raising support for their programs at Altitude Trampoline Park in Fayetteville tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. You can see the horses and jump until your heart is content. For more information, click here.

The Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum will hold “The Future of Fashion” event on Thursday, October 3. However on August 31, 7 local designers will work one-on-one with former Editor-in-Chief of Nylon Magazine Gabrielle Korn to develop their collections and perfect the look at the first “Designer Cohort” of it’s kind. For more information about NWA Fashion Week and the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum, click here.

Downtown Junk Fest is happening in Old Town Van Buren all weekend long in the River Valley. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31 and runs through 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 1. There will be live music, vendors, and vintage style goods. For more information, click here.