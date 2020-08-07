Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 7 – Sunday, August 9

Happy Friday!!! We’ve switched out one Jason for another! Meet Jaclyn’s guest co-host Jason Miller, Executive Director of the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra

Take a look at what’s happening in NWA this weekend.

Here’s some exciting news coming from the Arkansas Arts and Fashion Forum. The organization has a new designer residency program called EMERGE to further develop talent in the area as well as attract designers from across the country. The inaugural program will kick off Fall of 2020 with Bruce Davis, designer and creator of 22nd Element. AAFF and EMERGE are also looking for applicants to apply for the designer cohort portion of the program. Applications are due by August 25.

MY-T-BY-DESIGN is hosting a kids art workshop. Spark your child’s creativity with this unique class focusing on hero’s. Friday’s workshop is about Rosa Parks and her story in the 1950’s. The goal of the class is to teach kids to champion their sound. The virtual workshop is from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Click here for details on where you an pick up supplies.



Grab your chalk and head to the Wilson Park Playground in Fayetteville. Fayetteville Parks and Recreation is hosting Chalk the Park from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Artists will decorate the park trail with quotes and or messages to show appreciation to healthcare workers. You can give a shoutout to your favorite front-line fighter in chalk art using the themes of celebration, thanks and hope.

Chalk will be provided, however, you are welcome to bring your own.

Social distancing is required and face masks are required to pick up supplies.



Grab your helmets and your family for a bike ride. Throughout the summer

BikeNWA is partnering with the cities of Fayetteville and Bentonville for

Slow Streets NWA. Some neighborhood streets are safer to walk, bike, and travel without a vehicle.

On these streets, residents can make trips to local businesses and explore the community

on wider spaces than sidewalks and trails. These slow streets also allow for safe physical distancing.

Click here for route maps, surveys and more.