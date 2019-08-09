Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 9

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for Friday, August 9 and throughout the weekend sponsored by A and W.

Laugh your way into the weekend at Nomads in Fayetteville as Southtown Comedy Night is getting a Tulsa Takeover. This will be a fast-paced showcase featuring some of Tulsa’s best and brightest comedians. Tickets are $5 and they can be purchased at the door or online. The laughs start at 9:00 p.m. For tickets and information, click here.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is hosting the 2019 Chalk Festival this weekend. On Saturday, August 10 you’re invited to watch professional chalk artists at work. Then, you can go back on Sunday, August 11 to see the finished products and take pictures with them. This is a free event with no registration required. For more information, click here.



Here’s something fun and yummy also happening throughout the weekend. The Cookie Dough Cafe will be making stops in Bentonville and Fayetteville this weekend. The cafe will showcase new flavors, bars and single servings of cookie dough from their food truck. They will be at Sam’s Club on Walton in Bentonville on Saturday, Augut 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and at Sam’s Club on HWY 112 in Fayetteville Sunday, August 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

This Sunday you can head to the Jones Center Ice Rink for an afternoon of complimentary skating. Sunday, August 11th from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. skating is absolutely free. For more information, click here.

Liz Atwell from the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks joins Good Day NWA with infomation about future programming. For additional details about events at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, click here.