Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, December 20 – Sunday, December 22

Here are some holiday-themed events happening throughout the weekend of Friday, December 20 through Sunday, December 22 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by 7UP.

It’s Christmas time and New Province Brewing Company in Rogers wants to make sure your furry friends can celebrate too.Their “Furry Christmas Happy Hour” is Friday, December 20. Several non-profits will be there, including Downtown Dawgs, New Hope Animal Hospital & Hounds’ Hideaway. Plus, you can adopt a rescued husky on site. The event is from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Ozarks hills will come alive with the sound of holiday music on Friday, December 20. The annual “Home for the Holidays” concert will take place in Eureka Springs at The Auditorium. Local singers and groups will perform songs of the season. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show time is 7:00 p.m. There is no charge to attend the concert but donations to the Flint Street Food Bank are accepted at the door. For more information, cilck here.



Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is doing something wonderful with Christmas break as they are presenting “Winter Break Wonders.” Starting tomorrow there are multiple afternoons where you are invited to make memories as you create with artists, make buttons in the gallery, and listen to fun music together as a family! There will be special activities each afternoon, including artmaking, creative play, puppets, dance, and more. The 1st Winter Break Wonder takes place Satruday, December 21 at 1:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) will present an annual tradition. “The Snowman: A Family Concert” will take place at Walton Arts Center at 2:00 p.m.on Sunday, December 22. The movie will play on the big screen while musicians bring the musical score to life. Get your $9 tickets while you can. For more information, click here.