Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, December 27 – Sunday, December 29

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, December 27 through Sunday, December 29 sponsored by 7UP.

The biggest end of the year party in Fayetteville will be at George’s Majestic Lounge for the return of The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute Show starring Randall Shreve. There are still a handful of tickets available to the show which takes place on Friday, December 27. The doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the music starts at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Looking to get out and activate your Saturday Morning? Two Friends Books invites you to join them Saturday, December 28 at 10:00 a.n. for story time at Airship Coffee in Bentonville. Kids of all ages welcome. Please note that books will most frequently be appropriate for ages 18 months – 6 years old. This event begins at 10:00 a.m. For more information, click here.

You’re invited to Lawrence Plaza for Frosty Flix. The film on Saturday, December 28 is “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” You can njoy this movie as you skate! The film is screened outside, so you’ll want to make sure that you pay attention to the weather before heading out the door. One bonus: Spider-Man characters from the movie will be on hand to take pictures. The film begins on 6:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Here’s a way you can get your heart-rate up on Sunday, December 29. The Fayetteville Wheelmen are having their Sunday ride starting at 1:30 p.m. and leaving from Columbus House Brewery in Fayetteville. There will be different routes set up so that cyclists of all levels can participate. All you need is a bike and a helmet. For additional details, click here.