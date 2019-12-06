Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, December 6 – Sunday, December 8

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, December 6 – Sunday, December 8 sponsored by 7 Up.

Nearly 30 choir programs from the Springdale Public School district will perform favorite holiday classics in downtown Springdale for “Caroling on the Creek.” The event is happening Friday, December 6 and Friday December 13, both starting at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at Turnbow Park at Shiloh Square. You can hear holiday classics from elementaries, middle schools, junior highs, and high schools. For additional detials, click here.

A couple of Christmas Parades happening this weekend. First, the City of Rogers is having their Christmas Parade Friday, December 6 starting at 7:00 p.m. There will be a welcome from the mayor and then the parade will begin at 7:00 p.m. The City of Gravette is holding their Annual Christmas Parade & Celebration Saturday, December 7. There will be hot cider & crafts at library’s open house before the parade. Then, parade rolls down Main Street starting at 4:30 p.m.

SantaCon is coming to Bentonville this Saturday. This event is fun way for everyone 21+ to spread Christmas cheer by dressing up in your best holiday costume and visiting the incredible bars & restaurants downtown Bentonville has to offer. All participating establishments will have drink specials which are only available to those that are decked out in holiday gear and have purchased their a $10 ticket. Proceeds benefit sharing and caring of Benton County. For tickets and information, click here.

Sunday, December 8 at 1:30 p.m., bring the family to Barnes & Noble in Rogers to hear a special book reading as they present Holiday Storytellers with the help of Trike Theatre They will be reading the award-winning holiday story “The Snowy Day” and leading creative activities. For more information, click here.