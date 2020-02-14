Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas during the weekend of Friday, February 14 – Sunday, February 16 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Sassafras Springs Vineyard is hosting a dinner and dance. It will feature a five course meal, wine flight, a bottle of your your chine of wine, dancing and music. It’ll be 6:30 p.m. at the winery. For tickets and information, click here.

And this is one for all of you parents. The Love Music Lounge Valentine’s Day Bash will take place at the Meteor Guitar Gallery. The event features local and regional artists including Northwest Arkansas’s “funk Factory.” The event starts at 8:00 p.m. For tickets and information, click here.

Of course, you can’t do Valentine’s Day without chocolate our friends at Markham & Fitz Chocolate are hosting a Valentine’s Day event. You can enjoy three paired courses of sparkling drinks with cacao and chocolate delights. Your ticket includes desserts and drinks for two at your own reserved table. There are two seatings; one at 7:00 p.m. and one at 9:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The fun continues on Saturday, February 15 with the Black Hearts Ball at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. There will be dancing and music. This event begins at 9:00 p.m. is for those 21 and up. For tickets and information, click here.

Finally, happening all weekend long and next weekend, you can see the play “In The Book Of” presented by the University of Arkansas Theatre Department at the Global Campus Building on the square in Fayetteville. The play features a family of exceptionally strong women who fight for their country, home towns, and the right to love again. For additional information and tickets, click here.