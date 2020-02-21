Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, February 21 – Sunday, February 23

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for the weekend of Friday, February 21 – Sunday, February 23 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Calling all educators, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is presenting an evening of learning. You can explore activities designed to connect students across grade levels. This “Evening for Education” will focus on the special exhibition, “All Things Being Equal…” It’s free for educators. Registration is required. Teachers will receive 2 hours of professional development credit. For more information and to register, click here.

On Friday, February 21 Ultra Suede Party Band will perform at George’s Majestic Lounge for the happy hour slot from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The show has a Mardi Gras theme. You’re invited to come in your purple, green, and gold, and get ready to dance the evening away to retro tunes. For more information, click here.

Mindy McKnight, Hairitage founder and YouTube celebrity with the #1 hair care channel will be making a personal appearance to celebrate the launch of Mindy’s new haircare line, Hairitage. You can see the YouTube sensation and meet her family at the Walmart on south Walton Boulevard in Bentonville (Store 100) on Saturday, February 22 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For additional details, click here.

The Momentary officially opens to the public on Saturday. It’s a new contemporary art space satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. And, it’s all about showcasing today’s visual, performing and culinary arts. Admission is free for everyone. However, just for opening weekend, you will have to reserve a spot to attend. For tickets and information, click here.

Have you ever wanted to have a role in a movie? There is a mega casting event happening on Sunday, February 23 offering aspiring actors roles in films, corporate videos, and more. The event is being presented by the FIA Worldwide Entertainment Agency It will take place at Rogers Experimental House in Rogers from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Additional details can be found here.