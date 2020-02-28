Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, February 28 – Sunday, March 1

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on the weekend of Friday, February 28 – Sunday, March 1 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

New music artist Jameson Rodgers will be performing at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville on Saturday, February 29th. The show starts at 9:00 p.m. and runs to 12:30 a.m. Tickets and information can be found here.

The Fayetteville Comic Show is kicking off Saturday, February 29 at the Fayetteville Town Center. The event celebrates pop culture celebrities, comic creators and so much more. It’s fun for the entire family. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29 and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Saturday, February 29 is leap day! There’s a leap day swing dance happening at the University of Arkansas. The event will feature a live music, from big band sound of NWA Jazz and More Orchestra, as well as mixer dances, a photo booth, east coast swing lessons and much more. It’s all happening at the Verizon Ballroom at the U of A. Dance lessons start at 6:00 p.m. The dance starts at 7:00 p.m .Tickets are $10, and $8 for students. For more information, click here.