Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, February 7 – Sunday, February 9

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, February 7 – Sunday, February 9 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

The City of Stars Valentine’s Charity Gala is happening on Friday, February 7 with all proceeds benefiting Open Avenues The event will take place at Walton Arts Center and features an open bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a DJ & a dance floor. Open Avenues is a local non-profit that support people with disabilities by preparing them for the workplace. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and there are still a few tickets remaining. For tickets and information, click here.

If you need something to do this weekend, Head on over to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and check out their newest exhibit which open on Saturday, February 8. The exhibit features conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas. “All Things Being Equal…” combines familiar images from sports and advertising with history of art and politics. For additional information, click here.

On Sunday, February 9 you can enjoy a complimentary afternoon swimming with your family as part of the Funday Sunday series at the Jones Center in Springdale. There will be free pool access from 1:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. For more information, click here.