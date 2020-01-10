Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, January 10 – Sunday, January 12

Let’s take a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, January 10 – Sunday, January 12.

The top-selling female artist in the world, Yayoi Kusama overcame impossible odds to bring her radical artistic vision to the world. If you’ve been to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art recently, you may have seen her art in the Infinity Mirrored Room. The museum is screening a documentary about Kusama called “Kusama: Infinity – The Life & Art Of Yayoi Kusama” on Friday, January 10. The film starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are free but they do need to be reserved in advance. To reserve your ticket or find out more information, click here.

As the fires rage in Australia, there’s a group in Northwest Arkansas that wants to help out. 8 local DJ’s are coming together for the “Arkansas For Australia” show. The organizers of the event have a goal to raise at least $1,000. The show begins on Friday, January 10 at 10:00 p.m. at Axis Lounge in downtown Fayetteville. Tickets are $5. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. For more information, click here.

Here’s an opportunity for your young person to try something new. The Arkansas Gryphons Rugby Club is having a Youth Rugby Clinic at the Springdale Recreation Center This event is happening Saturday, January 11 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. It’s free to all boys and girls ages 7 – 14 to participate in the clinic. For more information, click here.

With over 100 million online views, sold out shows across the U.S. & Canada and a residency at the Flamingo Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas strip, Piff the Magic Dragon is taking his show on the road and he’s making a stop at Walton Arts Center on Sunday, January 12. Piff is joined on stage by his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles, the world’s only magic performing chihuahua. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. and is recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets and information can be found here.

Arkansas native & fashion designer Brittany Allen from Bravo’s “Project Runway” is doing a pop-up trunk show from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Mason’s in Fayetteville on both Friday, January 10 & Saturday, January 11. You can meet her and pre-order from her line. More information can be found here.