Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, January 17 – Sunday, January 19

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas the weekend of Friday, January 17 – Sunday, January 19.

You can be a part of the Razorback Gymnastics inaugural home opener. The team takes on Denver on Friday, January 17. Doors to Barnhill Arena open at 5:30 p.m. and the meet begins at 7:00 p.m. Let’s pack the barn! Tickets are only $2. For tickets and information, click here.

The Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is holding a second round of auditions. The youth orchestra strives to make sure every child that wants to play, gets to play. The auditions on Saturday, January 18 are for strings and will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Haas Hall in Bentonville. Auditions for winds will be held on Monday, January 27. Plus, one big bonus is that this year tuition is absolutely free. To find out more, click here.

Saturday, January 18 might be the perfect day for a hike! Our friends at 37 North Expeditions are hiking Devil’s Den and then having a brewery tour at Saddlebock Brewery. The tour will leave from Bike Rack Brewing Company in Bentonville tomorrow morning at 9:45 a.m. 37 North Expeditions specialize in multi-stop, hiking activities. Tickets are for tomorrow’s hike are available here.

Celebrate the joy of making music with your little ones as guests from the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas present a free community concert with song, dance, musical activities, and a live cello performance. The performance will happen tomorrow at the Springdale Public Library from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The concert is free and the public is invited. More information can be found here.

The non-profit “Beer & Hymns” are raising money for “Essentials Outreach” at the Tontitown Winery on Sunday, January 19 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. They are doing a “Beatles” tribute show. Hop in your “Yellow Submarine” and join them at the show. For more information, click here.