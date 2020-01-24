Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, January 24 – Sunday, January 26

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas the weekend of Friday, January 24 – Sunday, January 26.

Laugh your way into the weekend on Friday, January 24 at Nomad’s in Fayetteville as Southtown Comedy Night will feature Carter “The Power” Bryant as well as some of the brightest Northwest Arkansas Comedians. Tickets are $5 and they can be purchased at the door or online. The laughs start at 8:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Keeping the stage hot this winter is Jukeboxx Party Band for Arts Center Of The Ozarks’ Main Street Music Night. Jukeboxx is an 8-piece high-energy party band. They will keep you dancing all night long with a mix of Funk, R&B & Top 40 hits. The show is tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and information can be found here.

Here is a way you can give back on Sunday, January 26. The first volunteer trail work day for 2020 at is happening at Hobbs War Eagle Trail. Meet at the maintenance compound on War Eagle Road just off HWY 12 at 8:00 a.m. The group will be clearing trees from some of the ponds in the park. Dress warm, bring a snack and a drink. Additional details can be found here.

Preparations are underway for Spring 2020 NWA Fashion Week. You can join the Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum for a Intro to Modeling Workshop. This is happening Sunday, January 26 Noon to 2:00 p.m. in Springdale at the AAFF hub. The workshop is geared towards anyone interested in auditioning to model for the Spring shows, if you are new or just need a refresher. Event details can be found here.