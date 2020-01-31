Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, January 31 – Sunday, February 2

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas the weekend of Friday, January 31 – Sunday, February 2 sponsored by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Accomplished actor, writer, director Kevin Farley, brother to the late great Chris Farley will be performing standup at The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell both on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1. However aall performances are sold out except the Friday night late show. That show starts at 9:30 p.m. Click here for tickets before the show is sold out.



Young Chefs Academy of Rogers is having a Kids Night Out on Friday, January 31. Parents you can drop of your kiddos for some culinary fun in the kitchen. This event is open to children ages 5 and up and costs $45 per participant. Kids Night Out will last from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is giving you the chance to expand your fairy garden. Bring your imagination and build your very own fairy house on Saturday, February 1 from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. This activity is open to anyone age 6 and older. There is limited space, so purchase your tickets now. The cost is $45 for members and $60 for non members. For tickets and information, click here.



As you’re out and about this weekend with your family, don’t forgot to save room for lunch. You can find caribbean flavors right here in Northwest Arkansas. Saturday, February 1 at Onyx Coffee Lab in Rogers you will find a caribbean style lunch pop-up by Shurla’s Especial Occasions from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The pop is a first come first serve basis. Here are a few menu items: Stew Oxtail, jerk Chicken, Curry Chicken, Beef Pie, Calypso Rice, Steamed Veggies and more. You are asked to pre-order your lunch by Friday, January 31. To find out more infomation and pre-order, click here.

It’s a Super Saturday At Fayetteville Public Library as Bright Star Touring Theatre will be performing not one, but 2 classic tales. Both Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk will come to life from 10:30 a.m. – Noon on Saturday, February 1. For more information, click here.