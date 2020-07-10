Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas throughout the weekend of Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.

At 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art wants to unwind with you… virtually. They are hosting “Art by the Glass” Relax, pour yourself a drink, connect virtually with friends, and create your own custom drawing of found flowers. Museum staff will lead you through a step-by-step process. This virtual event is free. Registration is required.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum is celebrating 50 years of art camp. And this year, they are taking their camps online. Camps are $25 per student and campers can register for multiple classes. Camps run through the rest of July starting on Monday, July 13 with a camp focused on 3D art. The museum says that these virtual classes will bring art and the creative experience to the children in the safety of their own homes, on their computers.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks has previously announced the cancellation of the popular Firefly Fling Festival. However, they are excited to bring you a new re-imagined event this summer… It’s called “Magical Evenings in the Garden!” Starting Sunday, July 12 and lasting through Saturday, July 18 you can bring the family and explore the garden in the cool of the evening! Fairy wings or costumes are encouraged and picnics are welcome. They will have many other surprises for the kiddos as well. Tickets are available online right now and before you head out to the garden, be aware that guest capacity will be limited in order to allow for social distancing, face coverings will be required and guests must maintain a minimum of 6 feet from others.

You may see a familiar face on your television this weekend. Fort Smith native Ava Russell is competing in a national talent search with the Celebration of Music YouTube Channel & PBS on Sunday July 12 at 6:00 p.m. Celebration of Music showcases the best young musical talents across America. Follow Ava’s journey here.

We know our region ranks high on businesses that are bike friendly and we want to give a shoutout to a few local businesses that were recently added to the League of American Bicyclists, earning Bicycle Friendly Business Awards. They include Bio Tech Pharmacal, Walton Enterprises, The Gradate, Mt. Sequoyah Center, The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Element Hotel, Clinton House Museum, Dirty Apron Bakehouse and more. Click here to see all the local businesses that were recognized.

You can expect some changes to the upcoming Bentonville Film Festival. The annual event will now take place August 10 – 16. The Bentonville Film Foundation says programming details will be announced at a later time, but says there will be virtual presentations, panels, drive in screenings and more. Tickets go on sale on July 20.