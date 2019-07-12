Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, July 12

You’re invited to the grounds of Crystal Bridges. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to watch Disney/Pixar’s “Wall-E” at 8:30 p.m. Laugh along with Wall-E and his new friends as they craft a plan to save a precious gift: Earth. This program is a part of the e-waste week at Crystal Bridges. The film is free, register online or with guest services. For more information, click here.

Eureka Springs is hosting the 21st Annual “Fat Tire Festival.” This 3-day event will take place at Lake Leatherwood City Park today through Sunday. There are multiple races, non-competitive bike events and entertainment. For more information, click here.

The best technicians and truck drivers will gather for the 2019 Arkansas Trucking Championship in Rogers. The competition, hosted by the Arkansas Trucking Association, will be held at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center. It lasts through July 13. The association will honor the safest trucking professionals in the state. For more information on the Arkansas Trucking Association, click here.

You have the opportunity to join in in an all-day celebration to recognize and honor our community’s first responders. Parrot Island Waterpark is hosting First Responders Day. All first responders will enjoy free admission and receive a complimentary concessions voucher along with 50% off for their immediate family members and a 25% discount on concessions and retail throughout the day. This event is open to the public. Regular admission fees apply. Additional information can be found here.