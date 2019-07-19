Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, July 19

You’re invited to celebrate National Moth week at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Entomologist Don Steinkraus and his flying friends will present an exciting discussion on various species of moths, their role in art, history, and your own backyard. The program starts at 7:00 p.m., is free with registration & will start in the education classrooms before moving outdoors. For more information, click here.

Concert season is in full-effect at the Walmart AMP. Chris Young will bring his “Raised on Country” tour to Northwest Arkansas. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available. For more information, click here.

Happening over the weekend, the serene beauty of Beaver Lake will give way to Beaver Lake Performance & Power Boat Association’s 5th Annual Big Boat Bash, To learn more, there is a kickoff event at Twin Peaks in Rogers at 5:00 p.m. The fun continues Saturday, July 20 out on Beaver Lake. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance To continue their mission to engage, assist and empower veterans and first responders. For more information, click here.

Saturday, July 20 is Harry Potter Day at the Springdale Public Library. You’re invited to dress up as your favorite Harry Potter Character & wizard your way through stations to make glasses with a 3D pen, custom buttons, & other crafts. Take a break and enjoy watching “Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone” while enjoying some homemade Butterbeer. This event will last from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Sunday, July 21 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. you can catch Beer & Hymns at Tontitown Winery for a concert celebrating America. At every Beer & Hymns concert they donate proceeds to a local charity. A portion of the proceeds plus all donations from this event will benefit Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. For more information, click here.