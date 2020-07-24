Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, July 24 – Sunday, July 26

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas on Friday, July 24 – Sunday, July 26 sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
Here’s something extremely cool, Fayetteville’s School of Rock will be performing a live-stream concert from Fayetteville Public Library on Friday, July 24 at 2:00 p.m. Of course, it’s been a different summer for the students at School of Rock, but they have persevered. This event is a fantastic opportunity to support their efforts by joining them online.
Happening Saturday, July 25, Yoga Story & Bentonville Brewing Company have teamed up to bring you Yoga on the Patio. This yoga session will happen from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. The class and refreshments are free, but any donations will go towards the Yoga Story Studio.
The Momentary is bringing artists live into your home with our Virtual Live Concert Series! On Sunday July 26, join them for an intimate performance by acclaimed singer-songwriter Alela Diane from her home studio in Portland, OR. That concert is Sunday, July 26 at 3:00 p.m. on the Momentary’s Facebook Live or YouTube Live.
Also on Sunday, July 26, Bike NWA has partnered with the cities of Fayetteville and Bentonville on a project called “Slow Streets NWA.” On Sundays throughout the summer, some neighborhood streets safer to walk, bike, and travel without a vehicle. On these streets, residents can make trips to local businesses and explore the community on wider spaces than sidewalks and trails. These slow streets also allow for safe physical distancing.