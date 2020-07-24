Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, July 24 – Sunday, July 26

Northwest Arkansas has seen its fair share of celebrities and a few we are happy to call our friends.

Watch as Good Day NWA catches up with Emery Kelly. You might know Emery from "Alexa & Katie" on Netflix as well as the movie "Max Winslow & the House of Secrets," filmed right here in NWA. Plus, Emery has a newly released single, "The Answers," which he tells us about.