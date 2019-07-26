Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, July 26

Here is what is happening in Northwest Arkansas for the weekend strarting on Friday, July 26 sponsored by A and W.

Join Springdale Parks & Recreation for the free dive-in summer movie series. Dive-In movies are held at the Springdale Aquatic Center. The featured movie for Friday, July 26 is the Disney-Pixar classic “Finding Nemo.” The event begins at 8:00 p.m. “Finding Nemo” is rated G. For more information, click here.

It’s not too late for you to play bingo in support of the Elizabeth Richardson Center. The “Beach Bingo Bash is happening at the Hilton Garden Inn starting at 7:00 p.m. There are games, prizes, a silent auction, food & drinks. The Elizabeth Richardson Center provides hope, independence & opportunity, For children & adults with disabilities. For more information, click here.

The NWA Better Vets Community Summit will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The summit will be held at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Shuttle service will be provided from the VA Parking Garage. This even is open to all active & former military members. for more information, click here.

Emphasis Entertainment Dance Troupe will perform at the Fayetteville Public Library Saturday morning, July 26. In the show they will use a variety of dance styles including breakdance, hip hop, and modern. Their show is titled “This is Us” and it will begin at 10:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

The Forest Concert Series continues at Crystal Bridges and they are partnering with the Fayetteville Roots Festival and the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society to showcase the Charlie Hunter Trio. The band will deliver a blast of blues, jazz, soul & funk. The concert will be Saturday, July 27 at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.