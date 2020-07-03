Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, July 3 – Sunday, July 5

Here is what is happening throughout the weekend of Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5 in Northwest Arkansas sponsored by Snapple Lemonade.
The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum wants to make sure that they are doing their part to promote safety during the pandemic. They have paired their talent for fashion with their ability to make masks and launched a video with some quick tips and tricks.
The Momentary has announced new visual arts projects as well as an updated schedule for the upcoming exhibition “Nick Cave: Until,” all free for the public to experience. The Momentary, a satellite contemporary art space to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Reopened to the public on June 10 after its temporary closure to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus. Plus, if you’re not ready to venture out they have several virtual tours you can take.
Something new for bike enthusiasts, the final construction on a variety of new amenities visitors can enjoy at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve is nearing completion. The development of the 300-acre park was supported by the Walton Family Foundation. They include overnight camping, a new open-air café with a biergarten, renovated open-air barns for group events, yoga platforms, multi-use pavilions, and new paved greenway. These amenities will be completed this month.
Bike NWA has partnered with the cities of Fayetteville & Bentonville on a project called “Slow Streets NWA” on Sundays throughout the Summer. Some neighborhood streets safer to walk, bike, and travel without a vehicle. On these streets, residents can make trips to local businesses and explore the community on wider spaces than sidewalks and trails. These slow streets also allow for safe physical distancing.